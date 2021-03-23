‘Senseless:’ 8-year-old victim of deadly Houma shooting identified

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl.
According to the Houma Police Department, a light-colored vehicle was following and shooting at a dark-colored vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on March 22 in the 9100 block of Main Street.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Just before the press conference started, police shared a picture of the victim, identified as Treyce Bryant.
Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman called the shooting a senseless act of violence.
At the press conference, Terrebonne Parish District Attorney Joseph Waitz says he looks forward to the day he sees the person responsible in court and convicts them.
Shortly after, a man and a woman arrived at a local hospital with a child that was suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police interviewed a witness who confirmed the victims were in the dark-colored car.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
