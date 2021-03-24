Bruce: Fewer Downpours Today-Just Spotty Showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today is a transition day as rain chances are still with us but the widespread heavy rain and training effect is over. A Flash Flood Watch is currently in effect and set to last through Thursday as a precaution. I feel the flood threat is greatly diminishing..
Tomorrow will be the final day as a cold front arrives with a few more storms on Thursday, some of which pose a heavy rain and severe weather risk. Our risk is slight a level 1 out of 5. Then, a much-needed dry break arrives for Friday before a warm weekend. A few showers or storms cannot be ruled out this weekend, though. Another front is expected Sunday night.
