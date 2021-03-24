Flooding prompts Northshore Humane Society to call for help

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - As heavy rains fell last night on the Northshore, a call for help went out from the Northshore Humane Society.
Several kennels were flooded causing shelter organizers to scramble to find dry places for their dogs. The Northshore Humane Society in Covington is looking for about 10 foster parents for animals after heavy flooding last night.
Water came down from the roof and also came up from the bottom putting putting about 2 inches of water in the kennel.
They’ve already fostered out ten animals after they heard the call for help last night.
“We have water come out of this wall and we’ve been squeegeeing this,” said Alexandra Coogan, with the shelter.
They came all morning long, volunteers answering the call for help after the kennels began flooding late last night.
“It’s not necessarily a permanent situation but if you love them this is a great way to spend some time with an animal,” said adoptive parent Ellen Caldwell. She saw the call for help on the society’s facebook page.
The shelter brought in a pump and spent most of the morning squeegeeing out the kennels. But the shelter dogs will remain with adoptive animal parents for the next several days until the threat of rain is over and water from rising Northshore rivers begins to recede.
If you would like to adopt an animal, at least temporarily, you can contact the Northshore Humane Society.
The group has plans to build a new more waterproof facility, but their capital fundraising campaign has been held up due to Covid restrictions.
