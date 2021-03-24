FOX 8 Defenders: Giant pothole in Treme neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A giant pothole in Treme is getting deeper by the minute. People who live in the 900 block of North Rocheblave say the already 15 foot deep hole continues to crumble.
They say construction crews were working in the neighborhood a few weeks ago. That’s when they noticed a pothole starting to form.
Now, they say it’s more than doubled in size and it’s very deep.
Neighbors tell FOX 8, they feel their pleas to the Sewerage and Water Board to fix it, have gone nowhere.
“As the cars keep driving by on this side of the street, you can see more pieces of the street underneath are falling off and causing the hole to get bigger,” says Daniel Dufour.
The Sewerage and Water Board told FOX 8, field crews are aware of the issue and they’re working on a repair timeline.
