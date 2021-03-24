Jefferson Parish announces school closures, virtual learning during severe weather

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools has announced that one school will be closed and two others will hold classes virtually Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Kerner Elementary School will be closed Wednesday. All school activities and events are also cancelled.
Fisher Middle School, Fisher High School and Grand Isle will hold classes virtually.
All other schools will remain open on Wednesday but officials say additional adjustments may be made based on the impact of the severe weather.
