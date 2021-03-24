Hammond man arrested for fatal Madisonville hit-and-run

MADISONVILLE (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish deputies have arrested a man that was behind the wheel of a fatal hit-and-run in Madisonville.
Tristen Sullivan, 29, of Hammond, now faces charges of negligent homicide and driving under suspension.
Deputies say that Sullivan was driving his pickup truck along LA 22 Saturday night when he crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on, killing Anthony Louis, 38, of Marrero.
Four passengers in the SUV were injured, including one that was hospitalized in critical condition.
According to deputies, Sullivan got out of his truck and ran away on foot. He was arrested this morning.
According to court records, this will be the third time Sullivan has been charged with driving with a suspended license. He received the same charge in October 2015 and December 2017 in Tangipahoa Parish.
