Overtime Podcast #230 - Jameis Winston’s first impression & slow free agency

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fresh off of a new contract, Jameis Winston met with the media and showed his emotional side. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende examine expectations for the quarterback competition between the former first overall pick and Taysom Hill plus, what to make of the quiet start to free agency for the Saints.
Hagan on Winston’s lessons from a year of not playing:
“It sounds like he really used that reset to his advantage and one of the things he talked about was being able to watch Drew and watch Taysom from the sideline and see how they attack, see the playcalling, see what Coach Payton sees, without having to have that pressure on himself of learning while going through it and obviously, some things will be different next season but getting to see that, I think, can go a long way for him.”
Fazende on why the Saints have made so few moves in free agency:
“Some of it was the reality they were in with the salary cap situation, maybe they feel like they’ve done a lot of work, it just wasn’t external, it was internal. I am a little surprised, you’re seeing one-year deals here, one-year deals there and this is normally when the Saints would be going shopping and I haven’t heard anything, especially surprising when you’re seeing what these guys are going for. This is probably as quiet and as off-the-gas as I’ve ever seen Sean Payton during free agency.”
