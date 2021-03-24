SHELBY: More heavy rain in the forecast

FORECAST: Wed., March 24 - More heavy rain in the forecast
By Shelby Latino | March 24, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 6:38 AM

Heavy rain and storms will continue to threaten the area today. A Flash Flood Watch is currently in effect and set to last through Thursday.

The rain could become torrential at times, and street flooding is possible. A few strong storms could also produce damaging winds.

A cold front arrives with a few more storms on Thursday, some of which pose a heavy rain and severe weather risk. But, a much-needed dry break arrives for Friday before a warm weekend. A few showers or storms cannot be ruled out this weekend, though. Another front is expected Sunday night.

Visit fox8live.com/pics or use the form below to submit your photos and videos.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.