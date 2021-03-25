Amazon Delivery Center to open in Slidell for 2022

SLIDELL (WVUE) - Customers on the Northshore can soon expect faster delivery time for packages.
Amazon will reportedly open a new delivery station on Town Center Parkway in Slidell by 2022. The center is projected to create hundreds of jobs, both full-time and part-time.
The St. Tammany Corporation says that the arrival of Amazon is a signal that the parish’s diverse local economy is starting to bounce back.
“We’re coming out of it,” said St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill. “Do we know that over 50% of our jobs have returned but people are still suffering businesses have continued to feel that impact? And this will certainly be a shot in the arm for additional economic opportunities.”
Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs and independent contractors the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages.
This will be the third delivery station in Louisiana.
