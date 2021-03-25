BRUCE: Windy day, low rain threat; stray strong storms possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The flood threat is gone, but windy conditions will see gusts up to 35-40mph. A wind advisory is in effect through 6pm this evening. As a front moves through we will see a few passing showers with many dry hours. There is a chance of a strong to severe storm as this on on the lower end of the risk. Otherwise a warm, humid, and windy conditions are on tap today.
In addition, a line of storms will blow through the area in the afternoon. A few storms could be severe. The best chance for widespread severe weather and large tornadoes will be well north of the area into Mississippi and Alabama. Our storm threat will end by evening.
A drier and more quiet forecast begins on Friday and into Saturday. It will be mostly dry with many clouds around. Another front will bring a few storms on Sunday before a slight cool down next week.
