Edna Karr DT Tygee Hill commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ed Orgeron routinely points to success in recruiting when you close down the state borders. Well, in 2022 LSU is doing just that with their class.
The latest commit to the Tigers, Karr defensive tackle Tygee Hill. The Algiers product is a 4-star recruit according to Rivals recruiting service. Hill measures at 6′3″, 285 pounds.
Alabama, Florida and Florida State were other finalists for the nation’s No. 19-ranked defensive tackle in Rivals rankings. Here’s a recent story we did on Hill this summer.
Hill is LSU’s eighth 2022 commit from the state of Louisiana. The ‘22 class has 11 commits overall.
“I just felt like this was the right time. There’s no better time than now. This is a big announcement and I’m ready to get out to the world. It was just a gut feeling. I felt that this was the time,” Tygee Hill told Rivals.
Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2022 commits:
QB Walker Howard, 5-star, St. Thomas More
OT Will Campbell, 5-star, Neville
DT Tygee Hill, 4-star, Karr
WR AJ Johnson, 4-star, Newman
OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL.
CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
CB Marcus Scott, 3-star, The Woodlands, TX.
