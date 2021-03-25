Fazende: Saints seven-round mock draft #1

No one knows exactly how the Saints will approach drafting a quarterback this year. Mills is an interesting study. He only has 11 games to evaluate on film at Stanford. I watched two different tape reviews and read three different scouts grades on Mills, and they’re all over the place. Some have him rising into the second round, while others wouldn’t touch him before day three. With the final pick in the third round, this feels like a safe place for a developmental prospect should the Saints choose to bypass one earlier. Mills has great size and ability to extend plays. He’s also pretty efficient at throws between the seams.