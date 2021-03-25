Former Lockport principal arrested for allegedly having sex with teenage boy

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former principal at Lockport Middle School has been arrested for having sexual relations with a teenage boy, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced.
Sheriff Webre says Ashleigh Landry, 44, was booked on Wednesday, March 24.
During questioning, Landry admitted to sending inappropriate messages and having sexual intercourse with the boy.
Officials have not released the victim’s age, but said in a comment on Facebook that “based on the statute, one can deduce the boy was aged 13-16 years old.”
“Absolutely disgusting,” one Facebook user commented. “We trusted her and turns out she’s a criminal.”
Landry’s employment with the Lafourche Parish School District had recently ended.
Landry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. She was charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. She was subsequently released after posting bail in the amount of $25,000.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.