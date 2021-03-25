Gusty winds arrive Thursday with storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong area of low pressure will race out of Texas on Thursday. Ahead of the cold front it will turn very windy with gusts to and possibly over 40 mph at times.
In addition a line of storms will blow through the area in the afternoon. A few storms could be severe. The best chance for widespread severe weather and large tornadoes will be well north of the area into Mississippi and Alabama. Our storm threat will end by evening.
A drier and much more quiet forecast begins on Friday and into Saturday. It will be mostly dry. Another front will bring a few storms on Sunday before a slight cooldown next week.
