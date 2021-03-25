Kenner Police arrest two suspects for multiple vehicle burglaries spanning three months

KENNER (WVUE) - The Kenner PD has announced the arrests of two suspects accused of multiple vehicle burglaries over the course of three months and a third suspect is at large.
Samaj Butler, 19, of New Orleans and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect were arrested and charged in New Orleans for possession of stolen firearms and later transferred to the custody of the Kenner Police Department after being identified as vehicle burglary suspects the department was searching for.
The seventeen-year-old juvenile was charged with twenty-four counts of Simple Burglary, two counts of Theft of a Firearm, six counts of Attempt Simple Burglary, and two counts of Auto Theft.
Samaj Butler was charged with twenty counts of Simple Burglary, six counts of Attempt Simple Burglary, and two counts of Theft of a Firearm.
A third suspect, Keyon Randolph, 22, of New Orleans, was developed from a DNA match to one of the vehicle burglaries that occurred in December 2020. An arrest warrant for Simple Burglary has been obtained for Randolph.
In late December 2020, Kenner Police investigated multiple vehicle burglaries and two stolen vehicles, that occurred in one night from the Grandlake Subdivision in north Kenner. Multiple suspects were observed on video surveillance committing the burglaries.
One of the two vehicles stolen was found in New Orleans near the residence of the seventeen-year-old juvenile who was later developed as a suspect.
In early January 2021, multiple vehicles were burglarized and four vehicles were stolen, all on the same night from the north Kenner subdivisions of Place Ponchartrain and South Lake Villages. All four vehicles were subsequently located in New Orleans, within blocks of the juvenile suspect’s residence. Multiple suspects were observed on video surveillance committing the burglaries.
In late February 2021, several vehicles were burglarized from a north Kenner neighborhood near Ole Miss Drive and West Esplanade Avenue.
On March 15, 2021, several vehicles were burglarized from the north Kenner subdivision of Chateau Estates Lakefront. Two handguns were stolen from two separate vehicles. Multiple suspects were observed on video surveillance committing the burglaries
Early that same morning detectives working the Chateau Estates Lakefront burglaries developed a suspect vehicle description. Within hours of the burglaries being reported detectives located the suspect vehicle parked in front of the New Orleans residence of the seventeen-year-old suspect.
In coordination with the New Orleans Police Department, Kenner Police detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. The two stolen handguns and property from the previous Kenner burglaries were recovered inside the residence.
Anyone knowing the where abouts of Keyon Randolph is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or send a tip through the Kenner Police Department website or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
