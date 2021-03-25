Louisiana pushing to get more people vaccinated in key zip codes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Starting Monday, everyone over the age of 16 will be able to get their COVID vaccine.
“I’m expecting Monday to be fielding a lot of phone calls and a lot of, you know, wait list requests,” St. Bernard Drugs Pharmacist Joseph Nguyen said.
Nguyen says they’ve been been able to knock down their list to a page with non-stop vaccinations, seeing between 30 and 50 people a day.
“I think we’re moving at a good pace,” Nguyen said. “I think Louisiana is doing a really good job at promoting and getting it out to the people.”
The state will get 148,000 first doses next week, not counting direct allocations to Federal partners.
However, Nguyen still encounters a lot of patients, especially the elderly, that are either hesitant or have made up their minds not to get vaccinated.
“All they need really is just someone to talk to someone who may be able to impart more knowledge and experience,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen says they do their best to advocate and educate their community through social media and at the counter in New Orleans East.
The pharmacy is in zip code 70127, one of the communities the State has identified as in need of outreach through the social vulnerability index.
Other’s in our region include 70431 in St. Tammany and 70353 in South Terrebonne.
While about 14-percent of the state is fully vaccinated and numbers have improved over the past month, it’s not time to relax.
“Over the past week or two, it seems to have have leveled off, which, you know, listening to Dr. Fauci and other experts, oftentimes can be a warning sign that people need to be increasing their their vigilance,” Dr. Joseph Kanter said during the Governor’s weekly briefing, Wednesday.
Especially when looking at Southwest Louisiana, Region 5. The Lake Charles area has seen its positivity rate almost double in the past week from 6.6 to 11.9-percent. The hospitalizations are also going up.
“We don’t want to start to stratify people into ‘oh, they’re not doing what they’re supposed to and we are and we can relax’,” Health educator Dr. Eric Griggs said. “The virus doesn’t care. The virus doesn’t spread the virus, people spread the virus.”
The Louisiana Department of Health says the Lake Charles area is also the leader when it comes to the UK variant.
“We have 164 confirmed and presumed cases in the state, 96 of those 164 are in the Region 5 area,” Kanter said.
Griggs says we need to continue COVID safe behaviors and vaccinations, so the more contagious variants don’t spread elsewhere.
“The sooner that we can get everyone vaccinated, to decrease its propagation in the community, the sooner we can stop it from mutating and affecting affecting all of us,” Griggs said.
To schedule an appointment at St. Bernard Drugs, click HERE>> https://www.stbernarddrugs.com/vaccinations
To find another location, click HERE>> https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/
