LSU prepares to travel to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri said he’s disappointed Tuesday night’s game at Tulane was canceled because of bad weather.
Mainieri had intended to get pitcher Will Hellmers some more work on the mound, as well as some other Tigers out of the bullpen like Garrett Edwards and Aaron George, who didn’t pitch against Mississippi State.
And while it was a fairly pleasant Wednesday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium for practice, Mainieri also voiced concerns about traveling to Knoxville this weekend to take on highly-ranked Tennessee. Mainieri said the weather should be fine for the games once the Tigers arrive but getting to Knoxville safely through thunderstorms is the challenge.
You could say LSU’s Jaden Hill was a hard-luck loser last Friday night against powerful Mississippi State. Hill allowed only three runs during the first seven innings of action before State broke the game open with three runs in the eighth and won the contest 6-1.
Hill is, without a doubt, a high-velocity guy, typically firing a fastball in the high 90s but despite that, he registered only two strikeouts on 106 pitches.
“It’s a double-edged sword, Jacques,” said Mainieri. “If he strikes out more batters, it’s going to cause him to throw more pitches, which will mean he can’t pitch as deep into the game. I thought Jaden pitched really great baseball. He didn’t strike out a lot of batters but if he did, he would’ve only given us, say six innings. And then, we really would’ve had to lean on the bullpen. And with us behind in the game and with us not showing much offense, it would’ve been a tough call going to premier guys out of the bullpen. And if we would’ve done that, you end up losing 2-0 and use your best guys on Friday night.”
RELATED STORIES:
Here are the game times for the Tigers and Vols this weekend:
- Friday - 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday - 5 p.m.
- Sunday - Noon
The games will not be shown over the air on television. They will only be streaming on SEC Network+.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.