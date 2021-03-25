NOPD searching for suspect accused of assaulting and kidnapping woman

According to NOPD, the suspect, who has been identified as 26-year-old Darran Boykin, entered a home in the 1500 block of Numa Street around 1:45 a.m. and allegedly struck the male victim several times in the head and body with a firearm while the victim was asleep. Then police believe Boykin struck the female victim with his hands and pointed a gun to her head. Boykin forced the female victim from the home and fled the scene with her inside of his vehicle.