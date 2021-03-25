NOPD searching for suspect accused of assaulting and kidnapping woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in the assault and kidnapping of a woman early Thursday morning in Algiers.
According to NOPD, the suspect, who has been identified as 26-year-old Darran Boykin, entered a home in the 1500 block of Numa Street around 1:45 a.m. and allegedly struck the male victim several times in the head and body with a firearm while the victim was asleep. Then police believe Boykin struck the female victim with his hands and pointed a gun to her head. Boykin forced the female victim from the home and fled the scene with her inside of his vehicle.
The vehicle is described as a dark colored, newer model Hyundai sedan with an unknown Mississippi license plate.
NOPD continues to search for Boykin and the missing female victim.
When located, Boykin will be arrested and booked with aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm by a convicted felon, simple kidnapping and battery on a dating partner.
If anyone has any information about the incident or the whereabouts of Boykin or the female victim, they are asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.