Orgeron tries to right the wrongs of the LSU defense

“We was in a team run scrimmage and Tyrion Davis went out at the beginning of practice. John was in a gold shirt so he couldn’t scrimmage. Josh Williams got hurt. Went down to one running back (Corren Norman), he had 39 carries. He needed a break. Said they don’t have enough running backs. We had four plays left of team run so we need to put somebody in there. The wide receivers Jontre Kirklin, Koy Moore, Trey Palmer, they all went in there and ran the toss a little bit. They did very well. “I stopped the team, I said that was a teachable moment. When we’re on the field, we got a next man up. People can’t tell when your time’s going to come,” said Orgeron.