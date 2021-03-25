Orgeron tries to right the wrongs of the LSU defense

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU defense got absolutely worked in 2020 under the direction of Bo Pelini. Coach Orgeron fired the defensive coordinator in the offseason, and will have a whole new approach to the unit in 2021.
““I know that I’ve coached defense for 40 years and last year I kind of stood out of it. This year, I’m not. If I see something I don’t like, we’re not doing it. I’m very hands on. I don’t need to be. Daronte (Jones) is very capable. He knows the back 7. He knows the front 7. He’s an excellent coach, but you know what, it’s my responsibility. I’m not letting it go. If there’s something our players cannot perform, we’re not doing it,” said Ed Orgeron.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers are dealing with depth issue at running back. Next man up carried new meaning with all three main backs out for Saturday’s workout.
“We was in a team run scrimmage and Tyrion Davis went out at the beginning of practice. John was in a gold shirt so he couldn’t scrimmage. Josh Williams got hurt. Went down to one running back (Corren Norman), he had 39 carries. He needed a break. Said they don’t have enough running backs. We had four plays left of team run so we need to put somebody in there. The wide receivers Jontre Kirklin, Koy Moore, Trey Palmer, they all went in there and ran the toss a little bit. They did very well. “I stopped the team, I said that was a teachable moment. When we’re on the field, we got a next man up. People can’t tell when your time’s going to come,” said Orgeron.
Of course, if you want to win in the SEC, you’ll need strong QB play. That battle continues to heat up this spring.
“The quarterbacks are competing very well. All three guys returning are doing very well. Garrett Nussmeier continues to impress. He’s very accurate. He’s got a strong arm and he’s fearless back there. All of them are competing right now. All of them are getting equal reps. We’ve only practiced four times. This is going to be an ongoing thing. We’re going to let it go throughout camp,” said Orgeron.
