Police searching for suspect and victim after kidnapping in Algiers

ALGIERS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect and the victim after an incident in Algiers this afternoon.
Darran Boykin is accused of entering a home on Numa Street and using a gun to hit a sleeping woman, authorities say. Boykin allegedly attacked the woman and forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint.
Police believe he may be driving a dark-colored Hyundai Sedan with a Mississippi state license plate. According to detectives, the victim is a “dating partner” to the suspect.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.