Police searching for suspect and victim after kidnapping in Algiers

Woman kidnapped in Algiers
By Jesse Brooks | March 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 5:04 PM

ALGIERS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect and the victim after an incident in Algiers this afternoon.

Darran Boykin is accused of entering a home on Numa Street and using a gun to hit a sleeping woman, authorities say. Boykin allegedly attacked the woman and forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police believe he may be driving a dark-colored Hyundai Sedan with a Mississippi state license plate. According to detectives, the victim is a “dating partner” to the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.