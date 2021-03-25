Saints agree to 3-year deal with TE Nick Vannett

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints bolstered their tight end room on Wednesday night after agreeing to a deal with Nick Vannett. It’s a three-year deal for the former Denver Bronco according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
This offseason the Saints released Jared Cook and Josh Hill. The Black and Gold only had Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin on the roster at tight end before the Vannett deal.
Vannett was released by the Broncos yesterday. Vannett has played five seasons in the NFL. He’s also suited up for the Seahawks and Steelers.
Vannett has five touchdown receptions, and 686 yards receiving in his five-year career.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.