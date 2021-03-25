Tam Davis named LSU football Director of Player Relations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football announced the promotion of Tam Davis to Director of Player Relations on Tuesday, March 23. Davis will play a big role as the school continues its commitment to comprehensive student-athlete education, well-being and development.
Davis has been an integral part of the LSU football staff for the past 15 years and got her start under Sharon Lewis as an intern with the recruiting department. She was a graduate of Southern University in 2002.
“This position allows our program to grow stronger with an emphasis on development and accountability off the field,” LSU General Manager Austin Thomas said. “Tam has the respect of our players, past and present, and has for many years played a key role in their development away from football.
She will help develop and implement support for LSU football players in various areas including educational programs related to social issues, personal development, success in the classroom and community, and preparation for life after football.
Davis became only the second woman in the Southeastern Conference to hold the title as Director of Player Relations. She previously was the coordinator of defensive operations for the football team.
“This is a great opportunity for Tam,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “She’s done a tremendous job as part of our administrative staff for many years and I know that she will do a fantastic job in her new role. Our most important job is to develop young men who represent our program in a first-class manner in all that they do, and Tam will be instrumental in this endeavor.
Davis responsibilities will include serving as the liaison for players on a daily basis with the campus community, the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes and the LSU Athletics administration.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Davis said. “Everything we do here is geared towards providing the best opportunity for our student-athletes to have success on and off the field. This will allow me to have a bigger role in their development and to make sure that we are doing all that we can as a program to help them reach their goals at LSU, while also preparing them for life after football.”
