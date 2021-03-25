Woman injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a woman injured Thursday morning.
NOPD reported the shooting around 7:45 a.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 7400 block of Chef Menteur Highway and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Investigators are searching for a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
