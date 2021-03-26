Biden talks oil & gas industry, infrastructure needs during his first formal press conference

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Joe Biden’s first formal press conference touched on the oil and gas industry and his plans to announce a hefty infrastructure package to make improvements that include roads, bridges, and ports across the country.
“To rebuild the infrastructure both physical and technological infrastructure of this country so that we can compete and create significant numbers of really good-paying jobs,” said Biden.
Biden also spoke of the need to cap wellheads.
“We have over a hundred thousand wellheads that are not capped, leaking methane. What are we doing?” he said.
A wellhead is a structure that is installed at the top of oil or gas wells.
And Biden says capping wellheads will create many jobs.
“We can put as many pipe-fitters and miners to work capping those wells at the same price that they would charge to dig those wells,” said Biden.
Louisiana’s oil and gas industry is a big part of the state’s economy.
Tyler Gray is President of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.
“And they’re called orphan wells is the term of art that we use. I have been involved with that process for almost 10 years,” he said.
Gray was asked about Biden’s comment that lots of jobs would be created related to the capping of wells.
“So, locally in Louisiana we are actually working on that now about ways to streamline the process to plug an abandoned, orphan wells or those abandoned wells,” he said.
Biden wants to address climate change and create greener energy jobs but some of his policies do not sit well with Louisiana’s oil and gas industry. Louisiana is among more than a dozen states who have filed suit over Biden’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on public lands and waters.
“We’re not happy about that. That’s going to be something, our underlying principals is that we think you can have both, you don’t need sort of this heavy-handed approach,” said Gray. “We are working at producing oil at the lowest carbon intensity in the entire world outside of Saudi Arabia.”
Biden also plans to announce a massive infrastructure package.
“Bridges, more than one-third of our bridges, 231,000 of them need repairs, some are physical safety risks or preservation work. One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition,” said Biden.
Norman Jean Mattei, Ph.D. is a University of New Orleans civil engineering professor who is also a past president of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
“It’s about time, a lot of the infrastructure that we rely on as society was built by our grandparents, so a lot of it in the fifties and its time to either replace, to just do better at stewarding what we already have as a country,” said Mattei.
She said ASCE’s 2021 report gives the U.S. a C-minus for infrastructure.
However, a 2017 report gave Louisiana a lesser grade.
“It was done in 2017, overall grade was a D or a D+,” said Mattei.
Gray said better infrastructure would aid the oil and gas industry through the movement of equipment and getting workers to their jobs. He said many road construction projects involve products from petroleum.
“A lot of the construction of roads themselves are actually petroleum products and so when you look at the way asphalt is made that’s going to come from hydrocarbons, so a lot of benefits to what that looks like in terms of improving the overall infrastructure and the energy industry as a whole,” said Gray.
