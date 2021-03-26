Bruce: A 50-50 Weekend-A Warm One Too

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for a 50/50 weekend with drier skies on Saturday and spotty showers midday and afternoon on Sunday. It will be a warm weekend with highs in the 84-86° range. So if you are looking for the drier day, it is Saturday. Clouds will be present most of the weekend with a few sunny breaks. Overnight will feature patchy areas of fog.
A weak cool front has moved into the area but just like the past few it has put on the brakes and will retreat back north as a warm front this evening. This will provide just enough lift to spark off one or two showers on your Friday mostly north shore.
A somewhat stronger front will arrive Monday bringing us a bit of a cool down by early next week. Highs will fall back into the 70s but once again expect clouds to linger behind the front. Finally I think the pattern flips come the middle of the next week as a strong front crosses the nation. This will bring a storm chance for Wednesday followed by much cooler weather heading into Good Friday and Easter weekend.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.