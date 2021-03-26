Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead

One of the victims in the hard-hit town of Ohatchee in eastern Alabama, a small community of about 1,170 people, was Dwight Jennings’s neighbor. The 72-year-old Geno was known to his friends as J.W. and in his youth had been a rodeo bull rider. Geno could make anything out of wood, Jennings said, and he loved to catfish. The two of them had planned to go fishing this weekend, Jennings said. Jennings spent several hours searching for his friend’s dog before the animal was found alive, he said.