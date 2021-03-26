LSU’s players look forward to much better season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is moving along in its second week of spring practice and how the quarterback competition plays out between now and the season opener against UCLA on September 4 will be very interesting.
Sophomore Max Johnson appears to have the early jump on Myles Brennan and TJ Finley, boosted largely by leading the Tigers to a shocking victory at Florida and then a shootout win over Ole Miss to close out the regular season.
Senior linebacker Damone Clark and his Tiger teammates are plotting to make a comeback in 2021. Clark, along with defensive veterans like Derek Stingley Jr., Glen Logan, Neil Farrell, and Andre Anthony have experienced the very best and worst over the last two years. They all agree the best is better.
LSU’s special teams is coming off a pretty stellar season. Kicker Cade York made 18-of-21 field goal attempts and 6-of-7 from 50 yards or longer. Kickoff specialist Avery Atkins boomed 46 of his 60 kickoffs for touchbacks.
