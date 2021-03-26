Man killed during argument in New Orleans East, suspect arrested after standoff

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in New Orleans East Thursday night.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 5700 block of Read Boulevard just before 10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the victim was driving on I-10 East and exited on onto Read Blvd when he was hit by the suspect’s vehicle that was traveling northbound on Read Blvd. Both the victim and the suspect got out of their vehicles and began arguing. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.
NOPD says just after 1 a.m. Thursday, the suspect was located at an apartment in the 10500 block of Curran Boulevard where he barricaded himself inside. The suspect was later apprehended around 3:10 a.m.
The suspect has not yet been identified by NOPD.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis at (504) 658-5300.
