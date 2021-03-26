Officials: 5 people killed in Calhoun Co. tornado identified

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed at least five people were dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.
According to the coroner, three family members were killed in the same house. A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road.
Brown identified the deceased as 72-year-old James William Geno, 73-year-old Willie Jean Harris, 38-year-old Ebonique Harris, 69-year-old Barbara Harris, and 72-year-old Emily Myra Wilborn.
Jeh Jeh Pruitt spoke with Latasha Harris-Ramos, whose mother, father and sister were killed in the storms:
Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.
This picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.
Pictures of damage from Wellington:
Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”
If you would like to help by donating items to families in Calhoun County, here is the information for the donations center:
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.