REPORT: Bucs re-sign former LSU RB Fournette

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WAFB) - The Tampa Buccaneers are re-signing former LSU running back Leonard Fournette to a 1-year deal worth $3.25 million with a chance to make $4 million including incentives according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Fournette signed with the Bucs back in September 2020 after being cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars the team that drafted him as the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft.
During the 2020 regular season Fournette rushed for 367 yards on 97 carries and 6 touchdowns, but his biggest impact came during the Bucs run to the Super Bowl.
In the four playoff games “Lombardi Lenny” carried the ball 64 times for 300 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 148 yards and one score. Fournette had 89 yards rushing and one touchdown in the Bucs Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He also caught four passes for 46 yards.
Fournette also became just one of two players since 2006 to score a touchdown in four straight playoff games during the postseason.
