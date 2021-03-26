Shelby: Foggy start with a few showers

After a foggy start with a few showers, today will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
The weekend will start off cloudy and mostly dry, but temperatures could sneak into the 80s with any peeks of sun.
A cold front approaches on Sunday but it looks pretty weak. A few storms are possible in the afternoon as it gets near. Temperatures may take a bit of a dip on Monday, but they will quickly rebound into the 80s for the middle of next week.
A much stronger cold front may arrive late next week.
