Southeastern staff support coworker on round two of breast cancer

HAMMOND (WVUE) - As one employee at Southeastern Louisiana University faces fighting off breast cancer for a second time, her coworkers are stepping up to rally around her.
Accounting Specialist Sondra Sagnibene recently began her second round of chemotherapy and it began nearly 10 years to the date of when she began treatment the first time she was diagnosed. Her coworkers wanted to express in a significant way that she wasn’t fighting alone.
“Marti Peeler, one of our administrative assistants, came up with the idea of t-shirts as a tangible, visible show of support,” said Assistant Controller Tara Hudgins. “We had an overwhelming response, and many in the office bought a shirt to support our friend and coworker.”
The office surprised Sagnibene prior to her second chemotherapy treatment by wearing the shirts to work and presenting her one as well. Sagnibene will receive treatment on Fridays going forward, so the office staff will wear the shirts each week that day to stand in solidarity with her. The back of the shirts read “no one fights alone”.
“I’ve only been back at Southeastern a short time, but to me, working at Southeastern means coworkers are more like family,” Hudgins said. “I have found that those in this department truly care for one another, and that makes this university a great place to work. We are happy to support Sondra in her fight.”
