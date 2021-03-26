A warm weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It stays warm and on the humid side all weekend. Friday and Saturday look to likely be dry outside a stray shower. There will be a lot of clouds but with any sun temperatures will reach the 80s.
A cold front approaches on Sunday but it looks pretty weak. A few storms are possible in the afternoon as it gets near. Temperatures may take a bit of a dip on Monday but will quickly rebound into the 80s for the middle of next week. A much stronger cold front may arrive late next week.
