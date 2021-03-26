74-Year-Old Superdome Worker Claims Sexual Harassment Complaints Against LSU Star Fell On Deaf Ears

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A state Senate committee vows to take action after hearing more allegations of LSU inaction when it comes to sexual misconduct complaints.
Today committee members heard from a Superdome security officer who claims former LSU football player Derrius Guice sexually harassed her.
Guice was one of LSU’s biggest football stars of the last decade, but after being drafted by the Redskins he was let go when he was charged with domestic violence.
Today, before a Louisiana legislative committee, a 74-year-old Superdome security officer said Guice acted inappropriately toward her in the dome after a game.
“He said yeah I like having sex with older women. I said don’t disrespect... you have a mother and grandmother...’he said don’t you want this body,” said Gloria Scott. She says she was humiliated and took her complaint to officials with the Superdome, LSU, and the police dept, but the only response she got was from LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
“The coach called me back and told me Derrius would apologize, I said no I don’t want apologies,” Scott said.
Scott said she requested Guice be held back from an upcoming bowl game.
Allegations of sexual harassment have led to the downfall of former LSU head coach Les Miles, who was fired by the University of Kansas, as well as former LSU President F. King Alexander, who resigned from Oregon state.
And Scott’s emotional testimony appeared to move senate committee members.
“My heart is broken... all I can think about is my own mom I’m so very sorry,” said Sen. Regina Barrow (D-Baton Rouge).
An LSU attorney says Scott’s case was determined to be outside of the university jurisdiction, but the head of the LSU board of supervisors says It would be handled differently today, with complaints going directly to a Title IX committee instead of the athletic department.
