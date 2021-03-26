Zack: Cloudy, warm and humid weather continues into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I wish I had better news for the weekend but unfortunately, this warm, humid and cloudy pattern is here to stay.
A weak cool front has moved into the area but just like the past few it has put on the brakes and will retreat back north as a warm front through the afternoon. This will provide just enough lift to spark off one or two showers on your Friday. Even if you don’t see some of that shower activity, it won’t exactly be the nicest end to the week as clouds and fog make for dreary skies.
Onto the weekend we go and little overall change is expected as we stick with this warm and humid pattern. Highs on your Saturday will make it into the low 80s and I’m optimistic we could get some periods of sun. However, there will still be that chance for a few showers on Saturday with a slightly better rain chance coming on Sunday as another front moves into the area.
This front looks to actually make it through bringing us a bit of a cool down by early next week. Highs will fall back into the 70s but once again expect clouds to linger behind the front. Finally I think the pattern flips come the middle of the next week as a strong front crosses the nation. This will bring a storm chance for Wednesday followed by much cooler weather heading into Good Friday and Easter weekend.
