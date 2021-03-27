An alleged victim of Derrius Guice tells Louisiana lawmakers Coach Orgeron contacted her to have Guice apologize despite Orgeron claiming he never contacted her

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 74-year-old woman who claims former LSU Football player Derrius Guice sexually harassed her at a high school football game in the Superdome back in Dec. 2017 told state lawmakers Friday that Coach Ed Orgeron called her after the fact hoping to earn her forgiveness.
Gloria Scott, who works security at the Superdome shared her story with the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children. She explained in detail an encounter with Guice where he came up to her and told Scott he “likes them like you” and that he “likes sex with older women.” She said Guice, who was with other football players at the time (it is unclear if those were LSU football players), told Scott “I want your body.” “I want to f*** you.”
Scott told the committee she had never been so nervous or upset and she told Guice to “stop talking like that.”
In the following days, Scott said she reached out to LSU to report the encounter with Guice. She said she was eventually contacted by Coach Ed Orgeron. Scott said Coach Orgeron asked if she would speak with Guice who wanted to apologize for the encounter. She told the committee that Orgeron said Guice was a “troubled” kid and that he was “just playing.”
Scott said she refused to speak with Guice. Orgeron then asked what she wanted to happen, Scott told the committee she told Orgeron that she did not want to ruin Guice’s career but wanted LSU to bench him for the upcoming Citrus Bowl. Around that time, Scott said, Orgeron told her he would have to see and that he would follow up with her. She said she never heard from the coach again.
In the damning Husch Blackwell report that detailed numerous Title IX failures within LSU, Orgeron told investigators he had never had contact with the victim. Specifially, in the report it said:
“Head Coach Ed Orgeron denied having any direct communications with the alleged victim, stating that “[Segar] told us about the incident” and that Segar, Ausberry, and the University’s “Taylor Porter attorney” “did an investigation.” Orgeron was “not sure what happened.””
In a statement from Cody Worsham with LSU Athletics Orgeron denied the claims against him. “As detailed in the Husch Blackwell report, Coach Orgeron never had any direct communications with the complainant. He has and will continue to follow university protocols regarding reporting.”
Following testimony from Scott, several members pressed for Orgeron to appear before the committee to answer questions regarding whether he actually did contact Ms. Scott.
“Coach O has to answer to us,” Rep. Aimee Freeman said. “He has to answer to the entire LSU family.”
Sen. Regina Barrow responded to the claims made at Friday’s hearing.
“It’s hard for me to believe that this woman at the age of 74 would drive from New Orleans to come here and lie. I don’t believe that she would’ve put herself out there, expose herself, drove all the way up here and came to say she had a conversation with him, and she did not. I don’t believe that,” Barrow said.
At this time it is unclear whether Orgeron will appear before the committee.
The hearing ended before LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward could speak.
They plan on bringing him back for another hearing before the legislative session begins April 12.
