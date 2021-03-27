Bars push for end to curfew rules

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some bars in the city are calling for an end to 11 p.m. curfew rules as more open up with COVID-19 positivity rates going down.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office has responded to the growing cries of area bars that are looking to boost revenue and host live music in later hours by saying that the Phase 3 order expires on Wednesday and that the state will review data and decide whether or not to advance reopening procedures.
Tonight, The Spotted Cat bar and music venue reopened again with reserve tables and advance tickets sold for each of their evening shows.
