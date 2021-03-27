Beau Chêne Country Club offering $2,000 reward for safe return of missing swan

MANDEVILLE (WVUE) -Beau Chêne Country Club in Mandeville is offering a hefty reward for the safe return of its female swan Kate who has been missing since Wednesday.
In a Facebook post Friday, the club said “There are no signs (feathers/blood) of harm to her and she cannot go far on her own - her wings have been clipped for years and she waddles very slowly when on land - she has been missing for two days!
It is critical that she be located and returned immediately - more than ever! Why? We will reveal our secret...we have swan eggs for the first time in the 4 and 1/2 years that our swans have resided here and we do not have the mother to sit the nest!
Our dream of seeing cygnets (baby swans) at Beau Chêne was finally to be realized and now this has happened. Our fear is that she has been taken by someone who thought they could sell her or put in their water feature or whatever.
Needless to say, we are desperate and asking you, to help us locate her and have her returned to Beau Chêne immediately.”
“William”, the male swan, is currently sitting on the nest. The club says it also has access to an incubator should the need arise.
“The community response regarding our missing female swan has been nothing short of overwhelming. The swans are truly a Beau Chêne treasure.
Beau Chêne Country Club is offering a $2,000 reward, no questions asked, for the safe return of “Kate”, our female swan,” the social media post read.
