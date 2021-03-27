Estimated $12,000 building materials stolen from nonprofit rebuilding the Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It did not take long for this Lower Ninth Ward neighbor to notice something suspicious in his backyard.
“They knew it wasn’t theirs, they knew what they were doing, the guy in the lead car knew what he was doing,” said one Lower Ninth Ward neighbor.
We’re concealing the neighbor’s identity for safety purposes, but he says he’s very familiar with those involved in the lowernine.org nonprofit.
He says he was not happy to see what he described as nearly a dozen people load up and take away needed supplies from a storage container on Jourdan avenue.
Video only captures a small glance at the supposed “man in charge.”
Reporter: So, you immediately knew they were lying?
Neighbor: “Yeah yeah immediately because I could tell how they were looking because for one they should’ve had a shirt on from lower ninth ward,” he said.
Project coordinators say this storage container was nearly full with more than 12 thousand dollars of building material and now it’s virtually empty.
“What lowernine.org intends to do is to bring back as many of that pre-Katrina, what we call legacy residents to the lower ninth ward as possible…. So having this material taken was enough for us to a fully built the soffit in this one element of a building mind you but seven houses or to do repairs on about 20 to 25 so it’s a real blow to us and our clients none of whom by the way are responsible for this stuff,” said executive director, Laura Paul.
Paul explained the materials stolen were initially donated, but that’s how they keep costs down for clients.
She says what’s not helpful in trying to rebuild the ninth ward, is blaming crimes like these on the neighborhood and their neighbors.
“Your immediate visceral response might be, well that’s a crime-ridden slum of the neighborhood and what are you expect that’s literally what some people are saying online in some venues, that’s not the case… it happens all over the city it happens in areas where there’s the opportunity and yes there’s opportunity here but that doesn’t define this neighborhood,” said Paul.
She said if this man didn’t have the courage to approach these thieves, they’d have even less hope of catching them.
“We have wonderful neighbors we have amazing organizations is doing incredible work and we’re grateful for all of that, don’t come here and steal and leave and be part of this problem,” said Paul.
Paul says they were notified of the emptied storage container last Friday the 19th, and says they filed a police report with the NOPD.
We reached out to the NOPD about the investigation and have yet to hear back.
