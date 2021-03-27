24-hour vaccine fest set for Monday and Tuesday in Metairie

On the North Shore, Ochsner Health will hold a vaccination event at the Castine Center at Pelican Park (36650 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, LA.), Wednesday, March 31. Approximately 2,200 new appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses, at the Northshore event, are available now on MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772. Those wanting to receive a vaccination will be required to have an appointment, but do not have to be a Ochsner patient.