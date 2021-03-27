24-hour vaccine fest set for Monday and Tuesday in Metairie

METAIRIE (WVUE) -Ochsner Health and Jefferson Parish have announced new dates for Vaccine Fest, a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event.
Vaccine Fest will now take place on Monday, March 29 – Tuesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Round-the-clock appointments are now open for the drive-thru event which will be held at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.).
6,500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered making it the largest COVID-19 mass vaccination event to date in Louisiana.
Shrine on Airline COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Schedule
- Friday, March 26: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Pfizer)
- Saturday, March 27: 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Pfizer)
- Vaccine Fest – Monday, March 29 – Tuesday, March 30: 10 a.m. – 10 a.m. (Moderna)
Community members can make an appointment now on myochsner.org or by calling 844-888-2772.
Appointments are preferred throughout the event, but those without an appointment can show up from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to receive their vaccine, as supply allows.
Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along.
When will my second dose be scheduled?
- Community members will automatically be signed up to receive their second vaccine dose.
- Second doses will be administered on April 28-29 at the same appointment time as each patient’s first dose at the Shrine on Airline.
How long do these appointments take?
- Usually, patients are finished in about 30 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.
- To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.
Ochsner Health Vaccine Fest Performances Include:
- Amanda Shaw
- DJ Jubilee
- Knockaz Brass Band
- Big Chief Juan & Golden Comanche
- Red Wolf Brass Band
- DJ Captain Charles
- New Orleans Opera’s Operacade
- DJ Brice Nice
- DJ Jess
- Casme
- DJ Raj Smoove
- Typically Booked
- Refried Confuzion
Event music and entertainment is for those receiving their vaccines and event staff.
No Ride? No Problem.
Eligible community members in need of transportation assistance can receive a voucher for free or discounted Uber rides to the Shrine on Airline, made possible by a partnership with Uber and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.
Uber is providing more than 20,000 free rides to vaccination sites in the Greater New Orleans Area. If you are in need of transportation assistance, please let the operator know when scheduling your appointment at 844-888-2772.
On the North Shore, Ochsner Health will hold a vaccination event at the Castine Center at Pelican Park (36650 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, LA.), Wednesday, March 31. Approximately 2,200 new appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses, at the Northshore event, are available now on MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772. Those wanting to receive a vaccination will be required to have an appointment, but do not have to be a Ochsner patient.
