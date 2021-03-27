Police identify road rage shooting suspect

Road Rage shooting
By Jesse Brooks | March 26, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD have identified a man accused of shooting and killing a driver during an argument after a car crash.

Police say Deshone Reynolds, 29, hit the victim’s car as they exited I-10 East and pulled onto Read Blvd. Reynolds and the victims got out of their cars and started arguing.

Reynolds shot and killed the victim and took off on foot, police say. He was found at an apartment on Curran Blvd. and authorities called in the SWAT team.

Reynolds was arrested at 3 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.