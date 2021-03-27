Police identify road rage shooting suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD have identified a man accused of shooting and killing a driver during an argument after a car crash.
Police say Deshone Reynolds, 29, hit the victim’s car as they exited I-10 East and pulled onto Read Blvd. Reynolds and the victims got out of their cars and started arguing.
Reynolds shot and killed the victim and took off on foot, police say. He was found at an apartment on Curran Blvd. and authorities called in the SWAT team.
Reynolds was arrested at 3 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.