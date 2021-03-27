Suspects steal elderly woman’s vehicle after snatching her purse in Seabrook

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to a city spokesperson, suspects snatched a purse from an elderly woman and stole her vehicle in the Seabrook neighborhood today.
The incident occurred in the 8000 block of Trout Road.
Authorities say that two male suspects approached the victim and snatched her purse. The victim ran into her residence and the suspects returned and took her green Jeep Cherokee. The suspects fled on Trout Rd. towards Hayne Blvd. but it is unclear which route they took after that, police say.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.