3-year-old child in critical condition after shooting in Hammond; suspect in custody

Berry argued with another man at the car dealership over a domestic matter that progressed into a physical altercation. The man then left the dealership driving northbound on North Morrison in his 2008 black Jeep Liberty with his two children in the vehicle. Berry jumped in his 2018 gray Dodge Charger, following the man, and began shooting at the Jeep. A bullet struck the three-year-old child who was in the front passenger seat.