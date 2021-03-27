Zack: Quite warm today ahead of a Sunday cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will be all about that spring feel out there as our humidity remains high and temperatures will soar.
Today especially we could see the warmest day we have seen so far this year. Highs will fly into the middle 80s in most locations and with that high humidity, I wouldn’t be surprised to see feels like values flirt with 90 or so. The good news is it’s a Saturday and rain chances will remain low to start the weekend.
Sunday will be a different story as a cold front approaches the area. This front will bring with it a chance for showers and storms but also cooler temperatures. Our highs still hit 80 around lunch on Sunday but the second half of the day we see temperatures falling into the 60s and some rain lingering around the area. Rain chances will be around 50%.
This front will bring us a one day cool spell as highs are held down in the 60s as you head back to work on Monday. It won’t bring us any nicer weather though with rain chances lingering into the new work week. In fact, rain chances will stay in the forecast not only for Monday but every day through Wednesday.
By the middle of next week a much stronger front looks to move into the area finally putting an end to this very warm, wet pattern we have been stuck in. Come Thursday and Good Friday, sunny skies return to the forecast and highs will be struggling to get out of the 50s.
