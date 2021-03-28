LSP: Head on crash kills Kenner man in St. John Parish

LAPLACE (WVUE) -A Kenner man was killed Saturday afternoon in a 3-vehicle car crash in Laplace, La. State Police say.
The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 51 at Woodland Drive in St John the Baptist Parish.
The crash took the life of 66-year-old Eliseo Randolfo Jordan of Kenner.
A state police spokesman says Jordan was traveling southbound on US 51 near Woodland Drive in a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder.
At the same time, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 20-year-old Kristopher Dillon of Reserve was traveling northbound on US 51.
For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed the center line into oncoming southbound traffic and struck the Nissan head on.
The impact caused the Nissan to strike a third vehicle, a 2003 Honda Civic.
Jordan sustained severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Dillon received moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the third vehicle was properly restrained and is currently being treated for minor injuries.
Impairment on the part of Dillon is unknown, however toxicology samples were taken.
No further information is available at this time.
