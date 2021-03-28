Nicondra: Cold front moves in on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday was mostly pleasant with just a few showers developing across the region. Expect more clouds and rain in the picture for Sunday. Conditions will remain breezy ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures start off on the warm side once again with lows only dropping into the 70s. Our long term average highs are only in the middle 70s. High temperatures on Sunday should once again be around the 80 degree mark even with clouds and more rain. The rain will move in from northwest to southeast starting earlier in the day. Look for scattered showers through the afternoon ahead of the cold front.
Behind the front Monday morning will start off drier and cooler, but the break won’t last long. Afternoon highs will only make it into the 60s Monday. By late afternoon we could see rain again as the front stalls along the coast and quickly rebounds. We’ll be in and out of showers until a stronger front moves through Wednesday. The early outlook for the end of the week going into Easter weekend looks good.
