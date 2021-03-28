Nicondra: Cooler and drier overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We had some periods of rainy weather around on Sunday as a cold front pushed through the region. Most locations saw small rain totals with the cooler air moving in from northwest to the southeast. The temperatures overnight will be quite a bit cooler with lows a good 20 degrees lower in the upper 40s north and 50s south. Monday expect highs around the 70 degree mark. The front will stall in the Gulf of Mexico and we can expect a rebound. By late Monday afternoon into the evening some showers will develop along the coast with the potential for rain and warmer temperatures moving north through the day on Tuesday.