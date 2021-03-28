NOPD: Two dead after shooting in Algiers

ALGIERS (WVUE) - Two people are dead following a shooting that occurred this afternoon in Algiers.
The NOPD is investigating after they say a double homicide and shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive.
Initial reports show one adult male and one adult female suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene. A third adult female victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by EMS.
No further details are available at this time.
