Prytania Theatre offering free movie ticket with proof of vaccination

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -For three generations the Prytania Theatre has been a part of Robert Brunet’s family. But under covid, he found himself not only fighting for his family business but also his life.
“I was on a ventilator for three weeks in the hospital for three months so covid very real but it’s also very serious to me,” said Brunet.
He’s since overcome the deadly virus, and even expanded the business, taking over the canal place theater. Now feeling like a superhero after his vaccine shots, he now says he wants to do his part to help his community overcome Covid.
“I now have a sense of security I almost feel like superman… this was a way for us to get back, but I also wanted people to understand that we do care and believe and are thankful that there is another side of Covid,” said Brunet.
It’s just for a limited time, but moviegoers can watch a movie for free at their uptown location here as long as they show a form of proof of vaccination.
“Right now we’re showing films nominated for Oscars,” said Brunet.
“I think it’s a great way to get people motivated to get vaccinated for sure; I need to bring my card so I can go in for free that’s nice,” said resident, Lauren Courville.
The pandemic, however, has not been kind to movie theaters. Brunet says they only reopened the theaters to limited capacity, with strict social distancing rules in May.
While letting people in for free may not be the best business model he says he has so much more to live for now and wants others to join him.
“I’m here to enjoy life and I want people to enjoy it with me, and at this point, if it means letting them in free is what it will take to get people out to theaters so be it… and I hope that I help bring movie theater business back to New Orleans,” said Brunet.
The Prytania will offer the free tickets with proof of vaccination through Tuesday, March 30th.
