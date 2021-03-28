Williamson scores 38, Pelicans use late run to top Mavericks

Mavericks: After missing Friday night’s 109-94 loss to Indiana with back soreness, Doncic missed the game against the Pelicans with an illness Carlisle said was not related to COVID-19. “He just wasn’t feeling well. We sent him back to the hotel,” Carlisle said. “We always certainly hope it’s not serious. We don’t believe it is.” ... Porzingis was held out to rest his knees. “We just feel it’s the best thing for the team and for him,” Carlisle said. “I’m talking of the big picture of the season.” ... Dallas trailed after the first quarter for the 10th consecutive game. They have gone 5-5 in those games.